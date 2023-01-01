This place is for animal lovers. The passionate folk at Kiwi-run Agia Marina Donkey Sanctuary feed and care for abandoned donkeys. At research time, 22 donkeys were in their care, along with a gaggle of geese, goats, dogs and at least one peacock. You'll learn the story of each donkey and be able to shower them with all manner of love and comfort. Note that hours are strict: as many of the donkeys are aged, they too need their siesta.

Visits are free, but the sanctuary accepts donations and sells donkey-related souvenirs and donkey sponsorships. Look for the sign on the Matala–Mires road. It’s signposted 1km on the Matala side of Petrokefali.