The Minoan site of Kommos, 3km north of Matala above a fantastic wide and sandy beach, is believed to have been the port of the mighty palace-city Phaestos, some 6km northwest of here. Although it's fenced off, it’s still possible to discern the ancient town’s streets and courtyards as well as the remains of workshops, dwellings and temples. Find the limestone-paved road leading towards Phaestos; look closely for the ruts from Minoan carts and a sewer running from the northern side.