Amid fields just outside Kamilari stands a fenced-in, extraordinarily well-preserved circular Minoan tomb with 2m-high stone walls. Side rooms were used for ritual purposes. Follow signs to Tympaki and, just after the small white church, look for signs to the right and then, about 500m on, to the left. You can drive through the olive groves on a dirt road for about 1.2km. This is also a pleasant walk.