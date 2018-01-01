Welcome to Aegina
Greece Hydra, Poros, and Egina Cruise from Athens, VIP Option
Meet your guide in central Athens and head to Piraeus Port by luxury, air-conditioned coach. You’ll set sail from here for the island of Poros, roughly two hours away, during which the cruise hostess will provide information about the islands. When you arrive in Poros, the smallest of the three islands, you will have 1-hour of free time to wander around this endearing island. Here, visit Trinzia on own, Poros’ Russian dockyard, and learn about Greece’s cooperation with the Russian army in the 18th and 19th centuries. Alternatively, take a stroll in the Lemon Forest (Lemonodassos), and find pretty windmills and waterfalls as you walk through the densely wooded area of lemon and orange trees.Back on ship, enjoy buffet lunch (first sitting) while sitting comfortably on the lounge and admiring the views of the Mediterranean Sea during approximately 1 hour, on your way to Hydra. We enter the port of Hydra, whose amphitheater shape once served as a safe shelter for Saronic Pirates. Lying near the island of Spetses, Hydra is best known for its colorful little capital, full of quaint, narrow alleys, charming red-tiled houses and mansions silently stand witness to a long and turbulent history. Your guide will point out the best shops and cafes, and then leave you to explore independently during approximately 1 hour.When you return back on board, the tables will be set for the second lunch sitting. You have already had your lunch, relax on the ship's deck and enjoy the warm breeze as you sail to your last stop, the larger island of Egina. When you arrive, you can either join a sightseeing tour to the Temple of Aphaia (own expense) or stroll around the main town at leisure. Also known as Port of Aegina, the island is a bustling one, with ferries, catamarans and flying dolphins dotting around the harbor. Soak up the sights or perhaps relax in one of the town’s popular ouzeries or cafes.The journey back to Piraeus Port takes approximately one hour and half. Enjoy show with singers and dancers will entertain and animate you up to the final moment as the ship docks back to Athens. On arrival, you’ll be transferred the short distance back to central Athens where your tour ends.VIP Cruise ExperienceUpgrade to enjoy special amenities and be spoiled in the VIP class lounge. Start with a transfer from hotel to port, enjoy a private check-in, and then relax in the VIP lounge. Savor a served buffet lunch in the separate dining room . The VIP area is equipped with Wi-Fi, and on the second deck a tax-free luxury goods store awaits. In the summer, you'll be charmed by the sun deck and spacious open space with a comfortable sitting area and bar.
7-Day Greek Islands Sailing Tour
This tour include accommodation on a 50ft sail boat, as well as all port and boat fees. There are plenty of optional activities like swimming, snorkeling, hiking and biking. If you decide to join, here is a glimpse of what you'll enjoy:Day 1Meet at Skipper's cafe in the Alimos Marina - meeting time is from noon-3pm. You will meet your skipper and fellow passengers. Being on a sailboat is a unique experience. During the next days you will learn how to work as a team, share the boat and make wonderful new friendships. After check in, get settled into your cabin and introduced to the boat, its safety procedures, drills and emergency equipment (we want to make sure you feel safe on board). Then you'll set sail for the first Saronic destination, the island of Aegina, to watch the sunset and dine in one of the traditional tavernas by the marina. Enjoy your first night on board!Day 2Depart after breakfast, and moor at one of the beautiful beaches nearby to enjoy the water and sun. Then continue on to the next hop - Poros. Due to its proximity to Athens, this island is frequented by many locals and has a vibrant night life - you may want to go dancing in one of the night clubs or just chill with a drink in one of the stylish bars.Day 3Now that you are used to being on the water, time to sail on to the Cyclades - the island of Kythnos. You'll anchor in a remote bay and enjoy one of the natural wonders of this island - a hot spring bath right on the beach! The skipper will cook an unforgettable dinner under the stars.Day 4Mykonos! The party capital of Europe, with a maze of narrow streets lined with fantastic restaurants and bars - feel like a celebrity and get immersed in the jet setters world! You'll want to come back here for sure!Day 5Say hello to Syros, the capital of the Cyclades. Visit the city of Ermoupoli, which boasts neoclassical architecture, great shopping and lots of night life. Optional activity: rent a car and explore the many beautiful beaches around the island.Day 6Relax and enjoy as you are make your way back to Athens. Spend the night at bay in Sounio, where you can visit the temple of Poseidon, and have your last dinner on board. Day 7In the morning, head back to Athens (ETA ~11am).Please note: this is just a sample itinerary. A sailboat is powered by the winds, so different routes may be taken depending on the weather. Each island has a unique personality, so you won't be disappointed no matter where the wind will take you! You are welcome to let us know what islands you really want to see and the group make every effort to get you there!Passengers will need to budget for daily meals at restaurants or on board, according to individual preferences (approx $30/day). The group will organize at least one cookout per trip, where your skipper will showcase his chef abilities. The group will chip in for the provisions. Rental cars or ATVs are available on some of the bigger islands for optional guided tours (rental car fees extra).
3 Nights in Athens
Day 1: ArrivalUpon your arrival at Athens airport, you'll be transported to a 4-star hotel in Athens. You'll have the afternoon to spend at your leisure. Day 2: Half-Day Panoramic Tour of Athens (B) (optional)You'll take a half-day panoramic tour of Athens, wherein you'll visit the Acropolis and see Constitution Square, the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and more. Along the way you'll stop by by the Panathenaic Stadium, which is where the first international Olympic Games in modern time were held. In the Acropolis you can admire the masterpieces of the golden age of Athens, the Propylaea, the Temple of Athena Nike and finally the Parthenon, the harmony between 'spirit and matter.' After the tour you'll head back to the hotel and have the rest of the afternoon to yourself.Day 3: Free Day and Optional 1-Day Cruise to 3 Greek Islands (B)You'll have the day to spend at your leisure, wherein you can stroll along the streets and enjoy more of the vibrant neighborhood. If you choose the optional cruise, you'll depart at 8am from the port of Piraeus for the islands of the Saronic Gulf. You'll visit Aegina, Poros and Hydra. Aboard the cruise, you'll have optional tours organized to select for your adventure. You'll return to the port around 7:30pm and arrive at the hotel around 9:20pm. Day 4 (B)After breakfast, you'll check out of the hotel and will be transferred to Athens airport.
Aegina Island: Easiest Private Day Getaway to Sapphire Water & Fishing Villages
A private tour to Aegina ("Aigina" from Greek) island is a perfect day trip if you have limited time or you just want to enjoy an authentic Greek island and even swim at a Greek island beach if the time of the year is right (when isn't?). You'll save yourselves the hussle of traveling/flying/booking just to meet the crowds. You'll miss nothing! No compromises! The food? better, the views from the temple of Athena Aphaia? better than Cape Sounion, the swimming? Moni isle/paradise, the distance shorter than any other, the locals' hidden gem, picturesque totally. After an 8 am pick up (flexible) from your Athens base you drive to Piraeus port in a private vehicle to board the ferry for a very nice 1 hour 10 min ride to the crystal clear water island of Aegina. Scroll around the beautiful harbor before setting to explore: > Temple of Athena Aphaia The Doric temple of Athena Aphaia was built around 420 B.C. on the site of a former temple. It is situated on top of a rock and it was dedicated to goddess Athena. The amazing thing is that this temple of Aegina, the temple of Poseidon and the Acropolis geographically form an isosceles triangle. But the views... are even better than Cape Sounion with its famous sunset and the crowds! > Monastery of Saint Nectarios The monastery was established by the saint himself, who was an Orthodox bishop, in 1904. Agios Nektarios lived in this monastery from 1908 to 1920. Today, this monastery is considered an important religious centre in Greece. > Lunch with the locals This is an important part of this organizer's tour planning. Unique, authentic, most likely organic lunch is a highlight of this tour. After all you are in Greece and food itself is a "site" to explore. Several options, 99% next to the sea water. > Perdika picturesque fishing villagePerdika is a picturesque, seaside village on the southern side of the island, with amazing views and a beautiful port and > SwimmingWho wouldn't like to swim in Aegina's water? If not your thing, you will at least visit Sarpa beach -the most beautiful on the island- or the nearby Klima Beach. For an amazing swimming experience visit the Moni isle right next to Perdika village. > Paleohora village This enchanting remote hillside is dotted with the remains of a Byzantine village. More than 30 surviving churches punctuate the rocky heights of the original citadel, and several have been refurbished. They are linked by a network of paths, carpeted with wildflowers in spring.> OPTIONAL: Moni isle for lunch and swimming in the amazing water.Finally, back on the ferry for another experience through the deep blue and an aften amazing sunset. Final drop off in front of your Athens base.No long ferry crossings, no flights, no bookings, no crowds, no worries!
Jewels of the Saronic All Day Cruise to Hydra-Poros-Moni-Aegina
We will embark at Marina Zeas at 8:30am heading towards the spectacular Island of Hydra. Hydra is famous for its green surroundings, elegant stone mansions, white sandy beaches and its donkeys. We will leave the crystal clear waters of Hydra at 12:30pm heading towards our 2nd stop of the day- the island of Poros. We will dock at the port for 2 hours, where we invite you to indulge yourself with a unique culinary experience at our local tavern (included in your price). Poros is an island with a rich flora of pine forests, picturesque villages and great panoramic views. After spending 2 fantastic hours on Poros, we will cruise towards our next adventure- the island of Moni. This gorgeous and unique island has no inhabitants but is populated with friendly deer, wild goats and peacocks which you can feed and interact with. From here, we will start sailing again to our last destination of the day, the most beautiful and lively Island in the Saronic Sea-Aegina. Brimming with history, Aegina was the first capital of modern Greece and it is famous for hosting one of the most remarkable monuments in Greece- The Temple of Aphia. Throughout the day, you will have free access to delight yourself with our water sports (banana, water donuts). On the islands, you will have the fantastic opportunity to explore the main attractions, buy souvenirs, engage with the locals and experience the Greek life or just simply swim, relax and enjoy. At 6:45pm we will sail back to the port of Marina Zeas while enjoying the ambiance of an excellent music, delicious Mediterranean fruits, coffee, and snacks. On the boat, we promise an amazing atmosphere, fruit basket, sweets, snacks and drinks, chilled music, stops for swimming and sunbathing, and offshores Water sports. INTINERARY DEPARTURE Marina Zeas 8:30am Hydra 12:30pm Poros 3pm Moni 4:30pm Aegina 6:45pm Interest points in Hydra: elegant stone mansions, Historical Archive Museum of Hydra, small cove beaches. Interest points in Poros: Temple of Poseidon, Clock Tower, Pigi Monastery, lively atmosphere. Interest points in Moni: swarming fauna, flora, hiking, fishing. Interest points in Aegina: Temple of Aphea Atena, Archeological Museum of Aegina, Kolona (Ancient Aegina), Tower of Markellos, the beach of Agia Marina, breath-taking nature.
All Day Cruise Luxury Sailing Experience to Aegina-Agistri-Moni
We will embark at Marina Zeas at 9:30am heading towards the beautiful island of Aegina situated 27 km from Athens. Brimming with history, Aegina was the first capital of modern Greece and it is famous for hosting one of the most remarkable monuments in Greece- The Temple of Aphea. Here you will enjoy the crystal-clear water and sandy beach of Agia Marina for 2 hours while exploring the breath-taking waterfront and traditional Greek cuisine. From there, we move onto a small, green gem- the island of Agistri, surrounded by vibrant blue water and clothed in pine trees. Here you can connect with the lush nature and feel the presence of ancients Greeks and deities while swimming in the water and relaxing on the hot fine sand of Aponisos beach for 1½ hours. While here, we will serve a great variety of delicious Mediterranean and traditional Greek mezes, accompanied by a selection of Greek wines, beers soft drinks and coffee. We will make a final journey at 3:30pm towards the island of Moni. This gorgeous and unique island has no inhabitants but is populated with friendly deer, wild goats and peacocks which you can feed and interact with. Throughout the day, you will have free access to delight yourself with our water sports (banana, water donuts). On the islands, you will have the fantastic opportunity to explore the main attractions, buy souvenirs, engage with the locals and experience the Greek life or just simply swim, relax and enjoy. At 5pm we will sail back to the port of Marina Zeas while enjoying the ambiance of a select and chilled music, delicious Mediterranean fruits, coffee, and snacks. On the boat, we promise an amazing atmosphere, fruit basket, sweets, snacks and drinks, chilled music, stops for swimming and sunbathing, and offshores Water sports. ITINERARY ARRIVAL Marina Zeas 9:30am Aegina 11am Agistri 1:30pm Moni 4pm Marina Zeas 7pm Interest points in Aegina: breath-taking nature, stone houses, Agia Marina, Temple of Aphaia, ruins of the Temple of Apollo, Agios Nektarios monastery, and jewellery and garment shopping. Interest points in Agistri: Skala beach, Magalochori village, Church of Agioi Anargyroi and the Folklore Museum. Interest points in Moni: swarming fauna, flora, hiking, fishing.