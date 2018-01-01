7-Day Greek Islands Sailing Tour

This tour include accommodation on a 50ft sail boat, as well as all port and boat fees. There are plenty of optional activities like swimming, snorkeling, hiking and biking. If you decide to join, here is a glimpse of what you'll enjoy:Day 1Meet at Skipper's cafe in the Alimos Marina - meeting time is from noon-3pm. You will meet your skipper and fellow passengers. Being on a sailboat is a unique experience. During the next days you will learn how to work as a team, share the boat and make wonderful new friendships. After check in, get settled into your cabin and introduced to the boat, its safety procedures, drills and emergency equipment (we want to make sure you feel safe on board). Then you'll set sail for the first Saronic destination, the island of Aegina, to watch the sunset and dine in one of the traditional tavernas by the marina. Enjoy your first night on board!Day 2Depart after breakfast, and moor at one of the beautiful beaches nearby to enjoy the water and sun. Then continue on to the next hop - Poros. Due to its proximity to Athens, this island is frequented by many locals and has a vibrant night life - you may want to go dancing in one of the night clubs or just chill with a drink in one of the stylish bars.Day 3Now that you are used to being on the water, time to sail on to the Cyclades - the island of Kythnos. You'll anchor in a remote bay and enjoy one of the natural wonders of this island - a hot spring bath right on the beach! The skipper will cook an unforgettable dinner under the stars.Day 4Mykonos! The party capital of Europe, with a maze of narrow streets lined with fantastic restaurants and bars - feel like a celebrity and get immersed in the jet setters world! You'll want to come back here for sure!Day 5Say hello to Syros, the capital of the Cyclades. Visit the city of Ermoupoli, which boasts neoclassical architecture, great shopping and lots of night life. Optional activity: rent a car and explore the many beautiful beaches around the island.Day 6Relax and enjoy as you are make your way back to Athens. Spend the night at bay in Sounio, where you can visit the temple of Poseidon, and have your last dinner on board. Day 7In the morning, head back to Athens (ETA ~11am).Please note: this is just a sample itinerary. A sailboat is powered by the winds, so different routes may be taken depending on the weather. Each island has a unique personality, so you won't be disappointed no matter where the wind will take you! You are welcome to let us know what islands you really want to see and the group make every effort to get you there!Passengers will need to budget for daily meals at restaurants or on board, according to individual preferences (approx $30/day). The group will organize at least one cookout per trip, where your skipper will showcase his chef abilities. The group will chip in for the provisions. Rental cars or ATVs are available on some of the bigger islands for optional guided tours (rental car fees extra).