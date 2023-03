Mainland Europe's southernmost mosque is a symbol of the racial and religious symbiosis of Gibraltar's past and, to some degree, its present. Opened in 1997, the whitewashed mosque was built at the behest of King Fahd of Saudi Arabia to cater for all the Moroccans working on the Rock. It's said to be one of the largest mosques to exist in a non-Islamic country, with teak doors, a tile-patterned dome and a slender, 71m-tall minaret.