About 25 minutes' walk south down St Michael's Rd from the top cable-car station (or up from the Apes' Den), this natural grotto is crammed with stalagmites and stalactites and was once home to Neolithic inhabitants of the Rock. Today it hosts concerts, plays and fashion shows. The three-hour Lower St Michael's Cave Tour (£25) offers a deeper look at its cavernous depths, within which lies an underground lake. The tourist office recommends guides; children must be 10 or over.