SeaLife

Munich

LoginSave

If you're looking to keep the kids amused, SeaLife is the place to head. Reef sharks, moray eels and seahorses are among the 10,000 creatures on display, all presented in aquariums with recessed glass viewing ports. Tunnel walkways lead you right through some tanks – the next best thing to scuba diving. Save money by purchasing tickets online beforehand.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Munich/Germany-September 8 2017:.Exterior of camp facilities with memorial sculpture and wall, at Dachau Concentration Camp, Munich, Germany.; KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau Shutterstock ID 760718488; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    7.68 MILES

    Officially called the KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau, this was the Nazis’ first concentration camp, built by Heinrich Himmler in March 1933 to house political…

  • 500px Photo ID: 141403461 - Photo by Savvy Gao

    Schloss Nymphenburg

    2.65 MILES

    This commanding palace and its lavish gardens sprawl around 5km northwest of the Altstadt. Begun in 1664 as a villa for Electress Adelaide of Savoy, the…

  • Residenzmuseum

    Residenzmuseum

    2.51 MILES

    Home to Bavaria's Wittelsbach rulers from 1508 until WWI, the Residenz is Munich's number-one attraction. The amazing treasures, as well as all the…

  • Alte Pinakothek, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

    Alte Pinakothek

    1.85 MILES

    Munich's main repository of Old European Masters is crammed with all the major players who decorated canvases between the 14th and 18th centuries. This…

  • Isar Cycle Route, Monopteros in background, English Garden, Munich, Upper Bavaria, Germany

    Englischer Garten

    2.37 MILES

    The sprawling English Garden is among Europe's biggest city parks – it even rivals London's Hyde Park and New York's Central Park for size – and is a…

  • Interior view of the Pinakothek der Moderne, Rotunda, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Europe

    Pinakothek der Moderne

    1.98 MILES

    Germany's largest modern-art museum unites four significant collections under a single roof: 20th-century art, applied design from the 19th century to…

  • Streetview on Luitpold Prinzregent Statue and Bavarian National Museum Munich

    Bayerisches Nationalmuseum

    2.67 MILES

    Picture the classic 19th-century museum, a palatial neoclassical edifice overflowing with exotic treasure and thought-provoking works of art, a repository…

  • BERLIN - JANUARY 10: Deutsches Technikmuseum Berlin was founded in 1982 in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin and exhibits a large collection of historical technical artifacts January 10, 2010 in Berlin.; Shutterstock ID 70200388; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Deutsches Museum

    3.25 MILES

    If you’re one of those people for whom science is an unfathomable turn-off, a visit to the Deutsches Museum might just show you that physics and…

View more attractions

Nearby Munich attractions

1. Olympiapark

0.05 MILES

The area to the north of the city where soldiers once paraded and the world's first Zeppelin landed in 1909 found a new role in the 1960s as the…

2. Rock Museum

0.1 MILES

Your lift ticket to the Olympiaturm also buys access to the small if quirky Rock Museum. Ozzie Osbourne's signed guitar, a poem penned by Jim Morrison and…

3. Olympiaturm

0.1 MILES

When the sky is clear you'll have Munich at your feet against the breathtaking backdrop of the Alps from the top of the 290m Olympiaturm. It's one of the…

4. BMW Welt

0.2 MILES

Next to the Olympiapark, the glass-and-steel, double-cone tornado spiralling down from a dark cloud the size of an aircraft carrier holds BMW Welt, truly…

5. BMW Museum

0.24 MILES

This silver, bowl-shaped museum comprises seven themed 'houses' that examine the development of BMW's product line and include sections on motorcycles and…

6. Erinnerungsort Olympia-Atentat

0.39 MILES

The 1972 Olympics are unfortunately known for the attack carried out by Palestinian terrorists, during which Israeli athletes were kidnapped and killed…

7. Olympiastadion

0.44 MILES

Germans have a soft spot for the Olympiastadion because it was on this hallowed grass in 1974 that the national soccer team – led by the Kaiser Franz…

8. Ost-West Friedenskirche

0.58 MILES

Built illegally after WWII by a Russian hermit called Father Timofey, the delightfully rural Russian Orthodox East-West Peace Church was to have been…