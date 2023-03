Built illegally after WWII by a Russian hermit called Father Timofey, the delightfully rural Russian Orthodox East-West Peace Church was to have been demolished for the Olympic Games of 1974 but protests led to the repositioning of some of the venues further north. When Timofey died in 2004, his adjacent house was made into a museum. The buildings are two of only a handful of structures within the Olympiapark that predate the games.