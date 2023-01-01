The Asamkirche may be more sumptuous, but the Klosterkirche St Anna is actually a collaboration of the rococo era's top dogs; Johann Michael Fischer designed the building, Cosmas Damian Asam painted the stunning ceiling fresco and altar.

The rather pompous neo-Romanesque Pfarrkirche St Anna im Lehel arrived on the scene in 1892 when the Klosterkirche St Anna im Lehel became too small. Conceived by locally-born architect Gabriel von Seidl, it's worth a spin for the huge Byzantine-style painting behind the altar and little art-nouveau touches throughout.