Pfarrkirche St Anna im Lehel

Munich

LoginSave

The rather pompous neo-Romanesque Pfarrkirche St Anna im Lehel arrived on the scene in 1892 when the Klosterkirche St Anna im Lehel became too small. Conceived by locally born architect Gabriel von Seidl, it's worth a spin for the huge Byzantine-style painting behind the altar and little art nouveau touches throughout.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Munich/Germany-September 8 2017:.Exterior of camp facilities with memorial sculpture and wall, at Dachau Concentration Camp, Munich, Germany.; KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau Shutterstock ID 760718488; your: Bridget Brown; gl: 65050; netsuite: Online Editorial; full: POI Image Update

    KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau

    10.4 MILES

    Officially called the KZ-Gedenkstätte Dachau, this was the Nazis’ first concentration camp, built by Heinrich Himmler in March 1933 to house political…

  • 500px Photo ID: 141403461 - Photo by Savvy Gao

    Schloss Nymphenburg

    4.05 MILES

    This commanding palace and its lavish gardens sprawl around 5km northwest of the Altstadt. Begun in 1664 as a villa for Electress Adelaide of Savoy, the…

  • Residenzmuseum

    Residenzmuseum

    0.41 MILES

    Home to Bavaria's Wittelsbach rulers from 1508 until WWI, the Residenz is Munich's number-one attraction. The amazing treasures, as well as all the…

  • Alte Pinakothek, Munich, Bavaria, Germany

    Alte Pinakothek

    0.98 MILES

    Munich's main repository of Old European Masters is crammed with all the major players who decorated canvases between the 14th and 18th centuries. This…

  • Isar Cycle Route, Monopteros in background, English Garden, Munich, Upper Bavaria, Germany

    Englischer Garten

    0.48 MILES

    The sprawling English Garden is among Europe's biggest city parks – it even rivals London's Hyde Park and New York's Central Park for size – and is a…

  • Interior view of the Pinakothek der Moderne, Rotunda, Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Europe

    Pinakothek der Moderne

    0.83 MILES

    Germany's largest modern-art museum unites four significant collections under a single roof: 20th-century art, applied design from the 19th century to…

  • Streetview on Luitpold Prinzregent Statue and Bavarian National Museum Munich

    Bayerisches Nationalmuseum

    0.26 MILES

    Picture the classic 19th-century museum, a palatial neoclassical edifice overflowing with exotic treasure and thought-provoking works of art, a repository…

  • BERLIN - JANUARY 10: Deutsches Technikmuseum Berlin was founded in 1982 in the Kreuzberg district of Berlin and exhibits a large collection of historical technical artifacts January 10, 2010 in Berlin.; Shutterstock ID 70200388; Your name (First / Last): Josh Vogel; GL account no.: 56530; Netsuite department name: Online Design; Full Product or Project name including edition: Digital Content/Sights

    Deutsches Museum

    0.67 MILES

    If you’re one of those people for whom science is an unfathomable turn-off, a visit to the Deutsches Museum might just show you that physics and…

View more attractions

Nearby Munich attractions

1. St-Anna-Platz

0.02 MILES

The Asamkirche may be more sumptuous, but the Klosterkirche St Anna is actually a collaboration of the rococo era's top dogs; Johann Michael Fischer…

2. Klosterkirche St Anna im Lehel

0.04 MILES

The Asamkirche may be more sumptuous, but the Klosterkirche St Anna im Lehel is actually a collaboration of the top dogs of the rococo. Johann Michael…

3. Museum Fünf Kontinente

0.2 MILES

A bonanza of art and objects from Africa, India, the Americas, the Middle East and Polynesia, the State Museum of Ethnology has one of the most…

4. Bayerisches Nationalmuseum

0.26 MILES

Picture the classic 19th-century museum, a palatial neoclassical edifice overflowing with exotic treasure and thought-provoking works of art, a repository…

5. Haus der Kunst

0.26 MILES

This austere fascist-era edifice was built in 1937 to showcase Nazi art, but now the Haus der Kunst presents works by exactly the artists whom the Nazis…

6. Cuvilliés-Theater

0.32 MILES

Commissioned by Maximilian III in the mid-18th century, François Cuvilliés fashioned one of Europe's finest rococo theatres. Famous for hosting the…

7. Sammlung Schack

0.33 MILES

Count Adolf Friedrich von Schack (1815–94) was a great fan of 19th-century Romantic painters such as Böcklin, Feuerbach and von Schwind. His collection is…

8. Munich Residenz

0.35 MILES

Generations of Bavarian rulers expanded a medieval fortress into this vast and palatial compound that served as their primary residence and seat of…