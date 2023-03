Maximilianstrasse culminates in the glorious Maximilianeum, completed in 1874, a decade after Maximilian II's sudden death. It's an imposing structure, drawn like a theatre curtain across a hilltop, bedecked with mosaics, paintings and other artistic objects. It's framed by an undulating park called the Maximiliananlagen, which is a haven for cyclists in summer and tobogganists in winter.