Today, this park- and flower-filled city is the northern gateway to the Romantic Rhine and the bottom of the Moselle Valley, making it an ideal gateway for exploring the region.
Rhine River Hop-On Hop-Off Sightseeing Cruise from Koblenz
Use the pass as a one way ticket to get from one city to another, or maybe you prefer to use it as a return trip to spend a day elsewhere along the river, the choice is yours! The paddle steamer cruise on the Nostalgic Route allows you to enjoy the Rhine Valley with its numerous beautiful castles, endless vineyards, the Loreley and much, much more. This is a fantastic alternative to rail travel, while viewing the Rhine Valley from it's best vantage point - the Rhine itself!
KD Rhine Pass from Koblenz
Use the pass as a one way ticket to get from one city to another, or maybe you prefer to use it as a return trip to spend a day elsewhere along the river, the choice is yours! Without committing yourself to a certain route in advance, the Rhine Pass allows you to enjoy the Rhine Valley with its numerous beautiful castles, endless vineyards, the Loreley and much, much more. This is a fantastic alternative to rail travel, while viewing the Rhine Valley from it's best vantage point - the Rhine itself! The Rhine Pass is valid on all scheduled KD day cruises from Cologne to Linz and Koblenz to Mainz except special theme cruises and cruises including gastronomic service. For a current timetable, please click on 'View Additional Info'.
Eltz Castle Tour from Frankfurt with Rhine River Dinner
Leave central Frankfurt and travel by luxury coach to the hills of Moselle River, just north of Koblenz. Your destination is Eltz Castle, a glorious medieval fortress nestled deep in the woodland atop a 230-foot (70-meter) cliff. Rising out of the forest like a fairytale palace, the castle towers over the Elzbach Valley below, and its views are said to be some of the most spectacular in Germany.After traveling for roughly 1.5 hours, hop off your coach and head inside the castle, seeing its key sites on a walking tour. Having been left intact for some 700 years, Eltz Castle remains furnished pretty much as it always had been, so its interior is a delight to see. Admire the living and sleeping rooms, and then walk through the lavish armory room, where nearly 500 pieces of jewelry and ceremonial weapons are displayed.Wander through the hunting room, adorned with bear rugs, and hear tales of the servants who once worked in the castle while exploring the kitchens. Learn about the Eltz family who ordered the castle to be built in the 12th century, and hear how the different branches of the family built their own towers within the castle over the following 400 years.Return to your coach and travel back toward Frankfurt, following the scenic Rhine River valley. Stop at a riverside restaurant and sit down to enjoy a dinner featuring local delicacies and wine (drinks at own expense). Savor the delicious meal while watching the sun go down over the Rhine, and then head back to your coach for the return trip to Frankfurt.
Rhine River Cruise from Koblenz to Boppard, Ehrenbreitstein
Your River Rhine cruise includes a round-trip Koblenz cable car ticket with entrance fee to Ehrenbreitstein Fortress. When you use your ticket is up to you; ride in the cable car and visit the attraction either before or after your cruise. Simply step inside the cable car -- the longest in Europe outside of the Alps -- and ascend to a height of 2,789 feet (850 meters), admiring views over the UNESCO-listed Rhine Gorge below. Head inside the magnificent fortress to explore at leisure, learning about its past as a strategic defense building during the Napoleonic wars and World War I. At a time that suits your schedule, hop aboard your sightseeing boat at Koblenz riverside, and then take a seat outside on deck or indoors in the spacious saloon. Then, cruise south along the Rhine River toward the town of Boppard, along a stretch of the water known as the Rhine Valley or Middle Rhine. Listen to audio commentary about the UNESCO-listed area, hearing fun facts about the famous river’s geology, history and sights. Your journey takes roughly two hours, and the route passes nearly 30 castles, fortresses and ruins as well as vineyards and pretty half-timbered villages.Pass Kurtrierische Burg, one of the region’s more imposing castles, and then dock at Boppard’s main pier. Perhaps visit Karmeliterkirche, a Gothic church on the riverside, or explore Bodobrica – an old Roman garrison with more than 20 defensive towers. The town lies in the heart of the Rhine Valley wine region, so the nearby wineries are well worth a visit, too. All entrance fees, activities and meals in town are at your own expense. Boats returning to Koblenz leave at different times throughout the day, so you can spend as long as you like in Boppard. The cruise back lasts roughly 1.5 hours.
KD Rhine Pass from Cologne
Use the pass as a one way ticket to get from one city to another, or maybe you prefer to use it as a return trip to spend a day elsewhere along the river, the choice is yours! Starting from Cologne, you will be able to enjoy the stunning so-called "Siebengebirge".Without committing yourself to a certain route in advance, this pass would also allow you to enjoy the Rhine Valley with its numerous beautiful castles, endless vineyards, the Loreley and much, much more -- starting from Koblenz. This is a fantastic alternative to rail travel, while viewing the Rhine Valley from it's best vantage point - the Rhine itself!The Rhine Pass is valid on all scheduled KD day cruises between Cologne and Linz as well as Koblenz and Mainz, as well as the Moselle between Koblenz and Cochem except special theme cruises and cruises including gastronomic service.For a current timetable, please click 'View Additional Info'.
Rhine River Cruise from Koblenz to St. Goare: Ehrenbreitstein
Your Rhine River cruise includes a round-trip Koblenz cable car ticket with entrance fee to Ehrenbreitstein Fortress. When you use your ticket is up to you; ride in the cable car and visit the attraction either before or after your cruise. Step inside the cable car -- the longest in Europe outside of the Alps -- and ascend to a height of 2,789 feet (850 meters), admiring views over the UNESCO-listed Rhine Gorge below. Head inside the magnificent fortress to explore at leisure, learning about its past as a strategic defense building during the Napoleonic wars and World War I. At a time that suits your schedule, hop aboard your sightseeing boat at Koblenz riverside, and then take a seat outside on deck or indoors in the spacious saloon. Then, cruise southeast along the Rhine River toward the town of St Goare, along a stretch of the water known as the Rhine Valley or Middle Rhine. Listen to audio commentary about the UNESCO-listed area, hearing fun facts about the famous river’s geology, history and sights. Your return journey takes roughly 5.5 hours, and the route passes countless castles, fortresses and ruins as well as vineyards and pretty half-timbered villages.Have your camera ready to capture photos of Loreley Rock, a majestic slate rock that rises some 427 feet (130 meters) out of the water, and then dock in St Goare. The charming village is well known for its production of beer steins and cuckoo clocks, so perhaps use your free time to browse the shops for souvenirs to take home. Alternatively, visit Stiftskirche – a lovely medieval church with a Romanesque crypt – or wander over to see the ruins of Rheinfels Castle. All entrance fees, activities and meals in town are at your own expense. Boats returning to Koblenz leave at different times throughout the day, so you can spend as long as you like in St Goare. Your cruise back takes roughly 2 hours and 15 minutes.