Beekeepers, bakers, potters and many more traditional craftspeople ply their trade in Molfsee, 6km south of Kiel. This excellent museum features some 70…
Kiel Region
Kiel's hinterland is something of an improvement from the city itself, with the war relics at Laboe and the open-air museum in Molfsee worth half a day of your time.
Explore Kiel Region
- SSchleswig-Holsteinisches Freilichtmuseum
Beekeepers, bakers, potters and many more traditional craftspeople ply their trade in Molfsee, 6km south of Kiel. This excellent museum features some 70…
- U-Boat 995
Hundreds of subs like this one once called Kiel home; Wolfgang Petersen’s seminal film Das Boot (1981) was set on a similar U-boat. You can climb through…
- MMarine Ehrenmal
Nearly 100m tall, this memorial was opened in 1936 to commemorate German seamen killed in WWI. After WWII it became a memorial for sailors killed in both…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Kiel Region.
See
Schleswig-Holsteinisches Freilichtmuseum
Beekeepers, bakers, potters and many more traditional craftspeople ply their trade in Molfsee, 6km south of Kiel. This excellent museum features some 70…
See
U-Boat 995
Hundreds of subs like this one once called Kiel home; Wolfgang Petersen’s seminal film Das Boot (1981) was set on a similar U-boat. You can climb through…
See
Marine Ehrenmal
Nearly 100m tall, this memorial was opened in 1936 to commemorate German seamen killed in WWI. After WWII it became a memorial for sailors killed in both…
Guidebooks
Learn more about Kiel Region
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.