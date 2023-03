A pharmacy since 1735 and still operating as one today, this is where Bertha Benz – business partner and wife of automobile inventor Karl Benz – refuelled on the first-ever long-distance drive in 1888. The pharmacy provided her with Ligroin, making it the world's first filling station. Its small history museum only opens a handful of days a year.

Outside on the cobbled square there's a bronze-and-steel statue of Bertha driving her three-wheeled contraption.