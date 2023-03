Looming above Marktplatz is the crenellated tower of the Church of St Mary, a huge red-brick Gothic hall church. Ruined by war and socialist-era disregard, it now has a proud new roof and fantastic medieval stained-glass windows, some of which had been squirrelled to Russia as war booty after 1945; they were returned to Frankfurt (Oder) in 2002. Today the church building hosts events, concerts and exhibitions.