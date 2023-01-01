Kleist-Museum

Heinrich von Kleist, one of Germany's key poets and dramatists of the Romantic Age, was born in Frankfurt (Oder) in 1777. A pilgrimage stop for literature fans, this sensitively curated exhibit in an old garrison school on the river walk chronicles the life, works and importance of the man who committed suicide, along with his lover, at age 34.

For a self-guided walking tour in the footsteps of Kleist, pick up the free Kleist-Route pamphlet at the museum or the tourist office, or download it at: www.frankfurt-oder.de/Tourismus/Sehenswürdigkeiten/Kleist-Route.