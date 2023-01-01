Brandenburgisches Landesmuseum für Moderne Kunst

This fusion of two art museums from Frankfurt and Cottbus resulted in this vastly expanded and complementary collection of art created in East Germany, including paintings by Werner Tübke, sculpture by Gustav Seitz and installations by Via Lewandowsky. In Frankfurt, exhibits are presented in two locations: the entrance hall of the Rathaus at Marktplatz 1, and the Packhof at Carl-Philipp-Emanuel-Bach-Strasse 11, about 250m northwest.