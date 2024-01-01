Work on Donauwörth's landmark town hall began in 1236, but it has seen many alterations and additions over the centuries. At 11am and 4pm daily, the carillon on the ornamented step gable plays a composition by local legend Werner Egk (1901–83) from his opera Die Zaubergeige (The Magic Violin). The building also houses the tourist office.
Rathaus
The Romantic Road
Contact
Address
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
6.3 MILES
Looming over the Wörnitz River, the medieval covered parapets, towers, turrets, keep and red-tiled roofs of the 12th-century Schloss Harburg are so…
29.41 MILES
The Altstadt’s crown jewel is the Asamkirche Maria de Victoria, a baroque masterpiece designed by brothers Cosmas Damian and Egid Quirin Asam between 1732…
29.28 MILES
Ingolstadt is home to the famous Audi factory that sprawls to the north of the city centre. The two-hour 'Production in a Nutshell' tours of the plant…
24.72 MILES
The legacy of Jakob Fugger ‘The Rich’ lives on at Augsburg’s Catholic welfare settlement, the Fuggerei, which is the oldest of its kind in existence…
29.4 MILES
Ingolstadt’s biggest church was established by Duke Ludwig the Bearded in 1425 and enlarged over the next century. This classic Gothic hall church has a…
24.73 MILES
Often regarded as the first Renaissance church in Germany, the rather plain-looking (and well-hidden) St Anna Kirche is accessed via a set of cloisters…
21.96 MILES
Eichstätt’s centre is dominated by the richly adorned Dom. Standout features include an enormous 16th-century stained-glass window by Hans Holbein the…
21.52 MILES
The walk or drive up to the hilltop castle of Willibaldsburg (1355) is worth it for the views across the valley from the formally laid-out Bastiongarten;…
Nearby The Romantic Road attractions
0.18 MILES
At the western end of Reichstrasse rises this 15th-century Gothic church with original frescos and a curiously sloping floor that drops 120cm. Swabia's…
0.26 MILES
This nostalgia-inducing museum fills a former monastery with old dolls and dollhouses by world-renowned designer Käthe Kruse (1883–1968). Donauwörth is…
0.32 MILES
Overlooking the grassy banks of the shallow River Wörnitz, this soaring baroque confection has for centuries lured the faithful to pray before a chip of…
6.3 MILES
Looming over the Wörnitz River, the medieval covered parapets, towers, turrets, keep and red-tiled roofs of the 12th-century Schloss Harburg are so…
5. Bayerisches Eisenbahnmuseum
15.78 MILES
Half museum, half junkyard retirement home/graveyard for locos that have long puffed their last, this trainspotter's paradise occupies a disused engine…
16.16 MILES
Dominating the heart of town, the immense late-Gothic St Georgskirche got its baroque mantle in the 18th century and seems to have been under restoration…
16.18 MILES
Head up the spiral staircase of the Löpsinger Torturm for an engaging exhibition on the history of the town's defences, an apt place to kick off a circuit…
16.38 MILES
Nördlingen's worthwhile municipal museum covers an ambitious sweep of human existence on the planet, from the early Stone Age to 20th-century art, via the…