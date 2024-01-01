Rathaus

The Romantic Road

Work on Donauwörth's landmark town hall began in 1236, but it has seen many alterations and additions over the centuries. At 11am and 4pm daily, the carillon on the ornamented step gable plays a composition by local legend Werner Egk (1901–83) from his opera Die Zaubergeige (The Magic Violin). The building also houses the tourist office.

