The former East Berlin district of Friedrichshain is famous for high-profile GDR-era relics such as the longest surviving stretch of the Berlin Wall (the East Side Gallery), the socialist boulevard Karl-Marx-Allee and the former Stasi headquarters. But the area also stakes its reputation on having Berlin’s most rambunctious nightlife scene, with a glut of clubs and bars holding forth along Revaler Strasse and around the Ostkreuz train station. There’s also nice indie boutique shopping and a popular Sunday flea market around Boxhagener Platz.