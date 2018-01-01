Welcome to Mannheim
Surrounded by factories and heavy-industry plants, Mannheim, situated between the Rhine and Neckar Rivers, near their confluence, isn’t Germany at its prettiest. Industrial giants based here include Daimler (automotive), John Deere (agricultural machinery), Caterpillar (construction machinery), ABB (electrical equipment), Fuchs Petrolub (chemicals), IBM (computers), Roche (pharmaceuticals), Unilever (consumer goods) and Siemens (engineering). However, Mannheim compensates with an energetic cultural scene and decent shopping in its busy city centre.
Two important transportation firsts took place in Mannheim: Karl Drais created the world’s first bicycle in 1817, and Karl Benz built the world’s first automobile to combine an internal combustion engine and integrated chassis in 1885; the three-wheeled vehicle was patented in 1886.
