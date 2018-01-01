Welcome to Mannheim

Surrounded by factories and heavy-industry plants, Mannheim, situated between the Rhine and Neckar Rivers, near their confluence, isn’t Germany at its prettiest. Industrial giants based here include Daimler (automotive), John Deere (agricultural machinery), Caterpillar (construction machinery), ABB (electrical equipment), Fuchs Petrolub (chemicals), IBM (computers), Roche (pharmaceuticals), Unilever (consumer goods) and Siemens (engineering). However, Mannheim compensates with an energetic cultural scene and decent shopping in its busy city centre.

