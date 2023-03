The monstrous residence of Bidzina Ivanishvili, Georgia's richest man, former prime minister and éminence grise on the political scene, looms over the city from the west end of the Sololaki ridge. You can't see much of the palatial private residence up close (the road discreetly passes beneath it) but from a distance the complex looks a bit like a regional airport terminal, which is fitting given its heliport.