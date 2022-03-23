©Fotokon/Shutterstock

Great Caucasus

A trip into the Great Caucasus along Georgia’s northern border is a must for anyone who wants to experience the best of the country. Spectacular mountain scenery, wonderful walks and picturesque old villages with strange defensive towers are all part of a trip to the southern side of Europe's highest mountain range.

Georgia’s very identity hinges on this mighty range that rises in Abkhazia, runs the length of Georgia's border with Russia and continues into Azerbaijan. The most accessible destination is Stepantsminda (also known as Kazbegi), reached by the dramatic Georgian Military Hwy from Tbilisi, but other areas are more than worth the effort to travel to – including enigmatic, mysterious Svaneti and beautiful, pristine Tusheti.

Explore Great Caucasus

  • Tsminda Sameba Church

    This 14th-century church 2200m above Stepantsminda has become almost a symbol of Georgia for its incomparably photogenic hilltop setting with mighty Mt…

  • S

    Shatili Old Town

    This magnificent agglomeration of koshkebi (defensive watchtowers) and atmospheric slate houses packed tightly together on a steep hillside to create one…

  • S

    Svaneti History & Ethnography Museum

    Mestia’s excellent main museum is one of Georgia's best, with fascinating displays of church treasures, manuscripts, weaponry, jewellery, coins and…

  • D

    Dartlo

    Dartlo, 12km northwest of Omalo in the Pirikiti Alazani valley, is an extraordinarily picturesque village crowned by an impressive tower grouping,…

  • A

    Ananuri Fortress

    This fortress 66km north of Tbilisi is a classic example of Georgian architecture, enhanced by its superb location overlooking the Zhinvali Reservoir. The…

  • T

    Truso Valley

    The beautiful Truso valley, source of the Tergi River, heads west off the Georgian Military Hwy 17km south of Stepantsminda. It's dotted with ancient…

  • K

    Keselo

    Constructed during the Mongol invasions during the 1230s, these five towers form a protective fortress on the hilltop above Zemo Omalo where locals would…

  • S

    Soviet-Georgian Friendship Monument

    This highly unusual concrete monument a short distance from the main Georgian Military Hwy and some 4km north of Gudauri is also known as the Gudauri View…

  • L

    Lamaria Church

    This tiny 12th-century church with its own watchtower stands proudly on a hilltop looking back over the town and marks the end of Ushguli. Inside there…

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Great Caucasus.

