Great Caucasus
A trip into the Great Caucasus along Georgia’s northern border is a must for anyone who wants to experience the best of the country. Spectacular mountain scenery, wonderful walks and picturesque old villages with strange defensive towers are all part of a trip to the southern side of Europe's highest mountain range.
Georgia’s very identity hinges on this mighty range that rises in Abkhazia, runs the length of Georgia's border with Russia and continues into Azerbaijan. The most accessible destination is Stepantsminda (also known as Kazbegi), reached by the dramatic Georgian Military Hwy from Tbilisi, but other areas are more than worth the effort to travel to – including enigmatic, mysterious Svaneti and beautiful, pristine Tusheti.
See
Tsminda Sameba Church
This 14th-century church 2200m above Stepantsminda has become almost a symbol of Georgia for its incomparably photogenic hilltop setting with mighty Mt…
See
Shatili Old Town
This magnificent agglomeration of koshkebi (defensive watchtowers) and atmospheric slate houses packed tightly together on a steep hillside to create one…
See
Svaneti History & Ethnography Museum
Mestia’s excellent main museum is one of Georgia's best, with fascinating displays of church treasures, manuscripts, weaponry, jewellery, coins and…
See
Dartlo
Dartlo, 12km northwest of Omalo in the Pirikiti Alazani valley, is an extraordinarily picturesque village crowned by an impressive tower grouping,…
See
Ananuri Fortress
This fortress 66km north of Tbilisi is a classic example of Georgian architecture, enhanced by its superb location overlooking the Zhinvali Reservoir. The…
See
Truso Valley
The beautiful Truso valley, source of the Tergi River, heads west off the Georgian Military Hwy 17km south of Stepantsminda. It's dotted with ancient…
See
Keselo
Constructed during the Mongol invasions during the 1230s, these five towers form a protective fortress on the hilltop above Zemo Omalo where locals would…
See
Soviet-Georgian Friendship Monument
This highly unusual concrete monument a short distance from the main Georgian Military Hwy and some 4km north of Gudauri is also known as the Gudauri View…
See
Lamaria Church
This tiny 12th-century church with its own watchtower stands proudly on a hilltop looking back over the town and marks the end of Ushguli. Inside there…
