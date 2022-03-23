A trip into the Great Caucasus along Georgia’s northern border is a must for anyone who wants to experience the best of the country. Spectacular mountain scenery, wonderful walks and picturesque old villages with strange defensive towers are all part of a trip to the southern side of Europe's highest mountain range.

Georgia’s very identity hinges on this mighty range that rises in Abkhazia, runs the length of Georgia's border with Russia and continues into Azerbaijan. The most accessible destination is Stepantsminda (also known as Kazbegi), reached by the dramatic Georgian Military Hwy from Tbilisi, but other areas are more than worth the effort to travel to – including enigmatic, mysterious Svaneti and beautiful, pristine Tusheti.