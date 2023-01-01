Northwest of Versailles’ main palace is the Domaine de Trianon. Admission includes the pink-colonnaded Grand Trianon, built in 1687 for Louis XIV and his family to escape the rigid etiquette of the court; the ochre-coloured 1760s Petit Trianon, redecorated in 1867 by consort of Napoléon III, Empress Eugénie, who added Louis XVI–style furnishings; and the 1784-completed Hameau de la Reine, a mock village of thatched cottages where Marie Antoinette played milkmaid.