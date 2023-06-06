Versailles

Overview of Southern Parterre gardens at Versailles.

Pete Seaward

Overview

Louis XIV transformed his father’s hunting lodge into the monumental Château de Versailles in the mid-17th century, and it remains France’s most famous and grand palace. Situated in the leafy, bourgeois suburb of Versailles, 22km southwest of central Paris, the baroque château was the kingdom’s political capital and the seat of the royal court from 1682 up until the fateful events of 1789 when revolutionaries massacred the palace guard. Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette were ultimately dragged back to Paris, where they were ingloriously guillotined.

  • Paris, France

    Château de Versailles

    Versailles

    Amid magnificently landscaped formal gardens, this splendid and enormous palace was built in the mid-17th century during the reign of Louis XIV – the Roi…

  • The Grand Trianon in the northwestern part of the Domain of Versailles.

    Domaine de Trianon

    Versailles

    Northwest of Versailles’ main palace is the Domaine de Trianon. Admission includes the pink-colonnaded Grand Trianon, built in 1687 for Louis XIV and his…

  • Château de Versailles Gardens & Park

    Château de Versailles Gardens & Park

    Versailles

    The section of the vast gardens nearest the palace, laid out between 1661 and 1700 in the formal French style, is famed for its geometrically aligned…

  • Grand Trianon Palace, Versailles, France.

    Grand Trianon

    Versailles

    In the middle of the park, approximately 1.5km northwest of the main building within the Domaine de Marie-Antoinette are Versailles' two smaller palaces,…

  • The Petit Trianon in the park of Versailles Palace.

    Petit Trianon

    Versailles

    Within the Domaine de Marie-Antoinette, the ochre-coloured Petit Trianon, built in the 1760s, was redecorated in 1867 by Empress Eugénie, the consort of…

  • Versailles Stables

    Versailles Stables

    Versailles

    The Grandes Écuries are the stage for the prestigious Académie du Spectacle Équestre. It presents spectacular Reprises Musicales equestrian shows, for…

  • Salle du Jeu de Paume

    Salle du Jeu de Paume

    Versailles

    In May 1789 Louis XVI convened the États-Généraux, made up of more than 1118 deputies representing the nobility, clergy and the Third Estate (‘common…

  • Académie du Spectacle Équestre

    Académie du Spectacle Équestre

    Versailles

    Versailles' Grandes Écuries (Greater Stables) are the stage for the prestigious Académie du Spectacle Équestre. It presents spectacular Reprises Musicales…

A crowd outside the Palace of Versailles on a summer day. 369300248 historical, france, versailles, cloud, travel, view, day, european, urban, landmark, sites, symbol, castle, history, touristic, palace, chateau, summer, outside, old, people, de, building, tourist, historic, front, traveler, world, place, decorative, unesco, famous, heritage, cloudy, garden, architecture, french, king, sky, tourism, art, ancient, royal, residence, nature, europe, facade

Art and Culture

Marie Antoinette’s rooms at Versailles will reopen in June. Here's what you can see inside

Jun 1, 2023 • 3 min read

