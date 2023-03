The Grandes Écuries are the stage for the prestigious Académie du Spectacle Équestre. It presents spectacular Reprises Musicales equestrian shows, for which tickets sell out weeks in advance; book ahead online. In the stables’ main courtyard is a new manège where horses and their riders train. Show tickets and training sessions include a stable visit.

The Petites Écuries are today used by Versailles’ School of Architecture.