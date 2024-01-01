Cloître de la Psalette

Tours

This cloister, built from 1442 to 1524 – that's why it's partly Flamboyant Gothic and party Renaissance – is located on the north side of the Cathédrale St-Gatien. It once served as a scriptorium (for the copying of manuscripts) and a school of Gregorian chanting.

