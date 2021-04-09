This Unesco-listed 12th-century Cistercian abbey and its Gothic cloister hide in the forest just south of the Dordogne, along the River Bélingou.
Cloître de Cadouin
This Unesco-listed 12th-century Cistercian abbey and its Gothic cloister hide in the forest just south of the Dordogne, along the River Bélingou.
Grottes de Maxange
Discovered in 2000 in a stone quarry, this cave system is packed with stalagtites and mineral deposits.