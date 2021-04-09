Cadouin

Explore Cadouin

  • C

    Cloître de Cadouin

    This Unesco-listed 12th-century Cistercian abbey and its Gothic cloister hide in the forest just south of the Dordogne, along the River Bélingou.

  • G

    Grottes de Maxange

    Discovered in 2000 in a stone quarry, this cave system is packed with stalagtites and mineral deposits.

Top attractions

These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout Cadouin.

  • See

    Cloître de Cadouin

    This Unesco-listed 12th-century Cistercian abbey and its Gothic cloister hide in the forest just south of the Dordogne, along the River Bélingou.

  • See

    Grottes de Maxange

    Discovered in 2000 in a stone quarry, this cave system is packed with stalagtites and mineral deposits.