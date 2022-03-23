Though modern St-Jean has expanded considerably, during medieval times the entire town was enclosed by defensive ramparts guarding France's southwestern…
St-Jean Pied de Port
At the foot of the Pyrenees, the town of St-Jean Pied de Port (St-Jean at the Foot of the Pass) is a popular waypoint for hikers on the pilgrim trail. The hikers you're bound to see along the main cobbled street of rue de la Citadelle are, in fact, continuing an age-old tradition. For centuries this town, 53km southeast of Bayonne, has been the last stop in France for pilgrims heading south over the Spanish border, a mere 8km away, and on to Santiago de Compostela in western Spain.
The walled town itself is beautifully preserved, ringed by ramparts and topped off by a sturdy citadel. It's an ideal day trip from Bayonne, particularly on Monday when the market is in full swing.
Explore St-Jean Pied de Port
- WWalled Town
Though modern St-Jean has expanded considerably, during medieval times the entire town was enclosed by defensive ramparts guarding France's southwestern…
- LLa Citadelle
From the top of rue de la Citadelle, a rough cobblestone path ascends to the massive citadel itself, from where there's a spectacular panorama of the town…
- PPrison des Évêques
Dating back to the 14th century, this vaulted cellar served as the town jail after 1795, as a military lock-up in the 19th century, then as a place of…
Top attractions
These are our favorite local haunts, touristy spots, and hidden gems throughout St-Jean Pied de Port.
See
Walled Town
Though modern St-Jean has expanded considerably, during medieval times the entire town was enclosed by defensive ramparts guarding France's southwestern…
See
La Citadelle
From the top of rue de la Citadelle, a rough cobblestone path ascends to the massive citadel itself, from where there's a spectacular panorama of the town…
See
Prison des Évêques
Dating back to the 14th century, this vaulted cellar served as the town jail after 1795, as a military lock-up in the 19th century, then as a place of…
Guidebooks
Learn more about St-Jean Pied de Port
Uncover the heart of travel and be inspired to see new sights with one of Lonely Planet’s in-depth, award-winning guidebooks.