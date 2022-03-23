At the foot of the Pyrenees, the town of St-Jean Pied de Port (St-Jean at the Foot of the Pass) is a popular waypoint for hikers on the pilgrim trail. The hikers you're bound to see along the main cobbled street of rue de la Citadelle are, in fact, continuing an age-old tradition. For centuries this town, 53km southeast of Bayonne, has been the last stop in France for pilgrims heading south over the Spanish border, a mere 8km away, and on to Santiago de Compostela in western Spain.

The walled town itself is beautifully preserved, ringed by ramparts and topped off by a sturdy citadel. It's an ideal day trip from Bayonne, particularly on Monday when the market is in full swing.