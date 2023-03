The grandest house in town was built in 1643 by a wealthy shipowner, but its main claim to fame is as the house where Louis XIV lived out his last days of bachelorhood before marrying María Teresa. It's awash with period detail and antiques. Half-hour guided tours (with English text) depart several times daily in July and August.

Alongside is St-Jean de Luz' Hôtel de Ville, built in 1657.