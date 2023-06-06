Shop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
If you're searching for the quintessential Basque seaside town – complete with atmospheric narrow streets, a lively harbour and a sparkling sandy beach – you've found it.
St-Jean de Luz
The plain façade of France’s largest and finest Basque church conceals a splendid interior with a magnificent Baroque altarpiece. It was in front of this…
St-Jean de Luz
The heart of the historic district of Socoa is about 2.5km west of Ciboure along the continuation of quai Maurice Ravel (named for the Boléro composer,…
St-Jean de Luz
This small château was constructed in the 13th century and has been in the hands of the same family ever since. Rooms are decorated in period style and…
St-Jean de Luz
The grandest house in town was built in 1643 by a wealthy shipowner, but its main claim to fame is as the house where Louis XIV lived out his last days of…
St-Jean de Luz
Basque traditions are brought to life at this illuminating multimedia museum, which explores everything from pelota and Basque architecture to the art of…
St-Jean de Luz
St-Jean de Luz' beautiful arcing beach sprouts stripy bathing tents from June to September. It's protected from the wrath of the Atlantic by breakwaters…
St-Jean de Luz
In the days before her marriage to Louis XIV, María Teresa stayed in this brick-and-stone mansion (like the temporary home of her husband-to-be, it was…
St-Jean de Luz
Ciboure has its own modest beach 2km west of Socoa on the corniche (the D912); it's served by Transports 64 buses en route to Hendaye and, in the high…
