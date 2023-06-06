St-Jean de Luz

Overview

If you're searching for the quintessential Basque seaside town – complete with atmospheric narrow streets, a lively harbour and a sparkling sandy beach – you've found it.

  • Église St-Jean Baptiste

    Église St-Jean Baptiste

    St-Jean de Luz

    The plain façade of France’s largest and finest Basque church conceals a splendid interior with a magnificent Baroque altarpiece. It was in front of this…

  • Socoa

    Socoa

    St-Jean de Luz

    The heart of the historic district of Socoa is about 2.5km west of Ciboure along the continuation of quai Maurice Ravel (named for the Boléro composer,…

  • Château d'Urtubie

    Château d'Urtubie

    St-Jean de Luz

    This small château was constructed in the 13th century and has been in the hands of the same family ever since. Rooms are decorated in period style and…

  • Maison Louis XIV

    Maison Louis XIV

    St-Jean de Luz

    The grandest house in town was built in 1643 by a wealthy shipowner, but its main claim to fame is as the house where Louis XIV lived out his last days of…

  • L'Écomusée Basque Jean-Vier

    L'Écomusée Basque Jean-Vier

    St-Jean de Luz

    Basque traditions are brought to life at this illuminating multimedia museum, which explores everything from pelota and Basque architecture to the art of…

  • Grande Plage

    Grande Plage

    St-Jean de Luz

    St-Jean de Luz' beautiful arcing beach sprouts stripy bathing tents from June to September. It's protected from the wrath of the Atlantic by breakwaters…

  • Maison de l'Infante

    Maison de l'Infante

    St-Jean de Luz

    In the days before her marriage to Louis XIV, María Teresa stayed in this brick-and-stone mansion (like the temporary home of her husband-to-be, it was…

  • Plage de Ciboure

    Plage de Ciboure

    St-Jean de Luz

    Ciboure has its own modest beach 2km west of Socoa on the corniche (the D912); it's served by Transports 64 buses en route to Hendaye and, in the high…

