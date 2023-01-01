Plage Paloma

A dreamy spot for swimming, sunbathing and water sports of all kinds, this secluded crescent of sand 1km east of St-Jean has an iconic bar-restaurant, unbeatable coastal views and a full lineup of rental equipment on offer (water skiing, kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding etc). Over the years it's been frequented by the likes of Winston Churchill, Sean Connery, Elton John and Pablo Picasso; the latter regularly brought his youngest daughter here, hence the name.