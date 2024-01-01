This lighthouse is off-limits to the public, but makes a convenient landmark as you walk around the southern tip of the Cap Ferrat peninsula.
Phare du Cap Ferrat
Côte d'Azur
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
2.87 MILES
Getting lost among the dark, narrow, winding alleyways of Nice’s old town is a highlight. The layout has barely changed since the 1700s, and it’s now…
3.61 MILES
The most famous stretch of seafront in Nice – if not France – is this vast paved promenade, which gets its name from the English expat patrons who paid…
9 MILES
The only building French architect Le Corbusier (1887–1965) ever built for himself is this rather simple – but very clever – beach hut on Cap Martin…
6.75 MILES
Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…
Musée Océanographique de Monaco
6.25 MILES
Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…
11.31 MILES
An ailing Henri Matisse moved to Vence in 1943 to be cared for by his former nurse and model, Monique Bourgeois, who'd since become a Dominican nun. She…
2.66 MILES
For the best views over Nice’s red-tiled rooftops, climb the winding staircases up to this wooded outcrop on the eastern edge of the old town. It’s been…
3.67 MILES
Originally built as a holiday home for Prince Victor d’Essling (the grandson of one of Napoléon's favourite generals, Maréchal Massena), this lavish belle…
Nearby Côte d'Azur attractions
0.1 MILES
Long home to the Weisweiller family, patrons of Jean Cocteau, this villa contains a fabulous series of Cocteau's original frescoes. In 1950 Cocteau asked…
1.02 MILES
Pause beneath the pines to admire the sea views from this peaceful city park. While you're at it, don't miss the obligatory snapshot of your travelling…
1.08 MILES
A dreamy spot for swimming, sunbathing and water sports of all kinds, this secluded crescent of sand 1km east of St-Jean has an iconic bar-restaurant,…
1.23 MILES
At the north end of St-Jean village, just off the trail to Beaulieu-sur-Mer, this was the peninsula's original public beach. It remains popular with…
1.27 MILES
On the peninsula's western side, this part-public, part-private beach is especially popular in late afternoon as a place to watch the sunset.
6. Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild
1.48 MILES
An over-the-top, belle-époque confection, this villa was commissioned by Baroness Béatrice Ephrussi de Rothschild in 1912. She was an avid art collector…
1.92 MILES
Backed by palm trees, this clean, centrally located beach with gentle waves is a quintessential Beaulieu destination.
1.96 MILES
This magnificent dwelling is a reproduction of a 1st-century Athenian villa, complete with baths, stunning mosaic floors and furniture such as dining…