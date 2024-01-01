Phare du Cap Ferrat

Côte d'Azur

LoginSave

This lighthouse is off-limits to the public, but makes a convenient landmark as you walk around the southern tip of the Cap Ferrat peninsula.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • Restaurant in le Vieux Nice.

    Vieux Nice

    2.87 MILES

    Getting lost among the dark, narrow, winding alleyways of Nice’s old town is a highlight. The layout has barely changed since the 1700s, and it’s now…

  • NICE, FRANCE, on JANUARY 9, 2017. Promenade des Anglais - the main embankment of the city, one of the most beautiful in the world, stretches along the sea and the beach. Aerial view from Shatto's hill; Shutterstock ID 613405820; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Nice and Graz POIs

    Promenade des Anglais

    3.61 MILES

    The most famous stretch of seafront in Nice – if not France – is this vast paved promenade, which gets its name from the English expat patrons who paid…

  • Cabanon Le Corbusier, Roquebrune Cap Martin, France.

    Cabanon Le Corbusier

    9 MILES

    The only building French architect Le Corbusier (1887–1965) ever built for himself is this rather simple – but very clever – beach hut on Cap Martin…

  • The Monte Carlo Casino, gambling and entertainment complex in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Cote de Azul, Europe. It includes a casino, Grand Theatre de Monte Carlo, and office of Les Ballets de Monte Carlo.; Shutterstock ID 113483572; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Best in Europe POIs

    Casino de Monte Carlo

    6.75 MILES

    Peeping inside Monte Carlo’s legendary marble-and-gold casino is a Monaco essential. The building, open to visitors every morning, including the exclusive…

  • The aquarium of the Oceanographic Museum of Monaco. (Photo by: Godong/UIG via Getty Images)

    Musée Océanographique de Monaco

    6.25 MILES

    Stuck dramatically to the edge of a cliff since 1910, the world-renowned Musée Océanographique de Monaco, founded by Prince Albert I (1848–1922), is a…

  • Chapel of the Rosary, designed by Henri Matisse, in Vence.

    Chapelle du Rosaire

    11.31 MILES

    An ailing Henri Matisse moved to Vence in 1943 to be cared for by his former nurse and model, Monique Bourgeois, who'd since become a Dominican nun. She…

  • Colline du Château

    Colline du Château

    2.66 MILES

    For the best views over Nice’s red-tiled rooftops, climb the winding staircases up to this wooded outcrop on the eastern edge of the old town. It’s been…

  • Musée Masséna

    Musée Masséna

    3.67 MILES

    Originally built as a holiday home for Prince Victor d’Essling (the grandson of one of Napoléon's favourite generals, Maréchal Massena), this lavish belle…

View more attractions

Nearby Côte d'Azur attractions

1. Villa Santo Sospir

0.1 MILES

Long home to the Weisweiller family, patrons of Jean Cocteau, this villa contains a fabulous series of Cocteau's original frescoes. In 1950 Cocteau asked…

2. Jardin de la Paix

1.02 MILES

Pause beneath the pines to admire the sea views from this peaceful city park. While you're at it, don't miss the obligatory snapshot of your travelling…

3. Plage Paloma

1.08 MILES

A dreamy spot for swimming, sunbathing and water sports of all kinds, this secluded crescent of sand 1km east of St-Jean has an iconic bar-restaurant,…

4. Plage Cros deï Pin

1.23 MILES

At the north end of St-Jean village, just off the trail to Beaulieu-sur-Mer, this was the peninsula's original public beach. It remains popular with…

5. Plage de Passable

1.27 MILES

On the peninsula's western side, this part-public, part-private beach is especially popular in late afternoon as a place to watch the sunset.

6. Villa Ephrussi de Rothschild

1.48 MILES

An over-the-top, belle-époque confection, this villa was commissioned by Baroness Béatrice Ephrussi de Rothschild in 1912. She was an avid art collector…

7. Plage des Fourmis

1.92 MILES

Backed by palm trees, this clean, centrally located beach with gentle waves is a quintessential Beaulieu destination.

8. Villa Grecque Kérylos

1.96 MILES

This magnificent dwelling is a reproduction of a 1st-century Athenian villa, complete with baths, stunning mosaic floors and furniture such as dining…