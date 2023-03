The country’s second-largest Art Moderne museum after Paris’ Centre Pompidou, this museum features an exceptional collection of 20th-century and contemporary paintings, sculptures and photographs. It's in St-Priest-en-Jarez, 2.5km north of central St-Étienne; tram 4 (direction Hôpital Nord) links it with the centre.

The museum closes between exhibitions. Check the website to see what's on.