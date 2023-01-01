Cathédrale St-Jean-Baptiste

Lyon's partly Romanesque cathedral was built between the late 11th and early 16th centuries. The portals of its Flamboyant Gothic facade, completed in 1480 (and recently renovated), are decorated with 280 square stone medallions. Inside, the highlight is the astronomical clock in the north transept.

A small but impressive collection of sacred artworks (including 17th-century Flemish tapestries and a striking 10th-century carved ivory chest from the Byzantine era) is housed in the adjoining treasury. During the Fête des Lumières, the cathedral plays a starring role, with vivid projections lighting up the main façade.