Musées Gadagne

Housed in a 16th-century mansion built for two rich Florentine bankers, this twin-themed exhibition space incorporates an excellent local history museum, Musée d'Histoire de Lyon, that chronicles the city’s layout as its silk-weaving, cinema and transportation evolved, and an international puppet museum, Musée des Marionettes du Monde, that pays homage to Lyon’s iconic puppet, Guignol. On the 4th floor, a cafe adjoins tranquil, terraced gardens, here since the 14th century.

A free audioguide gives a fine overview of key events from the past.