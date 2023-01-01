Musée des Confluences

This eye-catching building, designed by the Viennese firm Coop Himmelb(l)au, is the crowning glory of Lyon's newest neighbourhood, the Confluence, at Presqu'île's southern tip. Lying at the confluence of the Rhône and Saône rivers, this ambitious science-and-humanities museum is housed in a futuristic steel-and-glass transparent crystal. Its distorted structure is one of the city's iconic landmarks.

Its artfully displayed permanent exhibitions are arranged thematically into four sections. The 'Origins' exhibition focuses on the origins of the Earth and the various theories of evolution; the 'Eternity' exhibition is devoted to death rites; the 'Societies' exhibition explores how human groups are organised and interact; and the 'Species' exhibition is devoted to natural history. Leave plenty of time to also explore the excellent temporary exhibitions.