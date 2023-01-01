Ulster Memorial Tower

The 5000 Ulstermen who perished in the Battle of the Somme are commemorated by this 21m-high Gothic-style tower, an exact replica of Helen’s Tower at Clanboye, County Down, where the Ulster Division trained. Dedicated in 1921, it has long been a Unionist pilgrimage site; a black obelisk known as the Orange Memorial to Fallen Brethren (1994) stands in an enclosure behind the tower. It's 1.2km northwest of Thiepval.

Virtually untouched since the war, nearby Thiepval Wood can be visited on a guided tour (donation requested); check the website for times and dates.