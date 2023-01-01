Australian Corps Memorial Park

Adorned with a large bronze ‘Rising Sun’, the insignia of the Australian Imperial Force, this memorial 6.5km northeast of Villers-Bretonneux stands on the hilltop site of the Battle of Le Hamel (4 July 1918), fought and won by Australian and American troops under the command of Australian Lieutenant General John Monash. German aviator Baron Manfred von Richthofen, aka the Red Baron, was shot down northwest of here – Australian ground forces claimed credit, but so did a Canadian pilot.

Three large blocks of curved granite commemorate the battle.