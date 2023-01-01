Maison de Jules Verne

Jules Verne (1828–1905) wrote some of his best-known works of brain-tingling – and eerily prescient – science fiction under the eaves of this turreted home, where he lived from 1882 to 1900. The 700 models, prints, posters and other items inspired by Verne's boundless imagination afford a fascinating opportunity to check out the future as he envisioned it over a century ago, when going around the world in 80 days sounded utterly fantastic.

Most signs are in French and English; a detailed English guidebook is available at the ticket desk.