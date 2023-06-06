Amiens

One of France's mightiest Gothic cathedrals is reason enough to visit Amiens, the former capital of Picardy. The mostly pedestrianised city centre, tastefully rebuilt after WWII, is complemented by lovely green spaces along the Somme River. Jules Verne lived the last 34 years of his life here; his former home is now a museum. Some 30,000 students from the Université de Picardie Jules Verne give the town a youthful energy.

Attractions

Must-see attractions

  • Amiens Cathedrale Notre Dame

    Cathédrale Notre Dame

    Amiens

    A Unesco World Heritage Site, the largest Gothic cathedral in France (at 145m long) and the largest in the world by volume was begun in 1220 to house the…

  • House-museum of Jules Verne in Amiens, France.

    Maison de Jules Verne

    Amiens

    Jules Verne (1828–1905) wrote some of his best-known works of brain-tingling – and eerily prescient – science fiction under the eaves of this turreted…

  • Beffroi d'Amiens

    Beffroi d'Amiens

    Amiens

    Constructed between 1406 and 1410, Amiens' massive square belfry – a Unesco-listed monument – has a mid-18th-century top reaching 52m, which was rebuilt…

  • Tour Perret

    Tour Perret

    Amiens

    One of Europe's earliest skyscrapers, the reinforced concrete Perret Tower (110m) faces the train station. It was designed by Belgian architect Auguste…

  • Musée de Picardie

    Musée de Picardie

    Amiens

    Housed in a dashing Second Empire structure (1855–67), the Picardy Museum contains archaeological exhibits, medieval art and Revolution-era ceramics. It's…

Canadian Memorial, Vimy

Festivals & Events

Flanders fields and beyond: France's essential WWI sites

Jun 24, 2014 • 6 min read

