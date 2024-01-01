Fricourt German Cemetery

Lille, Flanders & the Somme

A stark reminder of the extensive loss of life on all sides of WWI, this cemetery is the burial place of 17,027 fallen German soldiers. Only 5000 of the graves are individual; the remainder of the dead lie in four mass graves. Many remains were interred from other cemeteries around the Somme in 1920.

