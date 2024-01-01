Thermes de Constantin

These partly preserved Roman baths were built for Emperor Constantin's private use in the 4th century. While much of the complex has been built over across the centuries, you can still see the hypocausts (under-floor heating), several plunge pools and the overall elegance of the construction.

    Pont du Gard

    19.1 MILES

    The extraordinary three-tiered Pont du Gard was once part of a 50km-long system of channels built around 19 BC to transport water from Uzès to Nîmes. The…

  • Roman Amphitheater in Nimes, France

    Les Arènes

    17.17 MILES

    Nîmes’ twin-tiered amphitheatre is the best preserved in France. Built around 100 BC, the arena once seated 24,000 spectators and staged gladiatorial…

  • Palais Des Papes, Avignon, France. (Photo by Marka/UIG via Getty Images)

    Palais des Papes

    20.81 MILES

    The largest Gothic palace ever built, the Palais des Papes was erected by Pope Clement V, who abandoned Rome in 1309 in the wake of violent disorder after…

  • The Avignon Papal Palace (Palais des Papes) and the Avignon Bridge (Pont d'Avignon or Pont St-Bénézet) illuminated at night under the deep blue sky reflecting in the still waters of Rhone river. ; Shutterstock ID 609704714

    Pont St-Bénézet

    20.96 MILES

    Legend says Pastor Bénézet (a former shepherd) had three visions urging him to build a bridge across the Rhône. Completed in 1185, the 900m-long bridge…

  • Site Archéologique de Glanum

    Site Archéologique de Glanum

    12.12 MILES

    It might lack the scale and ambition of some of Provence's better-known Roman monuments, but for a glimpse into everyday life in Gaul, this ancient town…

  • Amphitheatre in Arles.

    Les Arènes

    0.22 MILES

    In Roman Gaul, every important town had an amphitheatre, where gladiators and wild animals met their (usually grisly) ends. Few examples have survived,…

  • Saint-RÃ©my-de-Provence, Provence-Alpes-CÃ´te d'Azur - France - July 10 2021: Lavender fields at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole, Saint-RÃ©my. Saint-Rémy-de-Provence, Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur - France - July 10 2021: Lavender fields at the Monastery of Saint-Paul de Mausole, Saint-Rémy. 1369605560 abbey, aroma, building, country, countryside, culture, field, floral, fragrance, french, historical, landmark, landscape, lavender, lavender fields, provence, relax, rock, ruin, rural, scenic, stone, traditional, typical, view, violet

    Monastère St-Paul de Mausole

    12.45 MILES

    This monastery turned asylum is famous for one of its former residents – the ever-volatile Vincent van Gogh, who admitted himself in 1889. Safe within the…

  • Facade of art museum Foundation Vincent van Gogh in Arles, France.

    Fondation Vincent Van Gogh

    0.08 MILES

    Housed in a listed 15th-century manor, now twice repurposed (its other incarnation was as a bank), this Van Gogh–themed gallery is a must-see, as much for…

Nearby Arles attractions

1. Musée Réattu

0.05 MILES

This superb 150-year-old museum, housed in an exquisitely renovated 15th-century Hospitaller priory by the Rhône, might be assumed old-fashioned, yet its…

3. Place du Forum

0.09 MILES

Just as social, political and religious life revolved around the forum in Roman Arles, so the busy plane-tree-shaded place du Forum still buzzes with life…

4. Cryptoportiques

0.15 MILES

The origins of these fascinating underground chambers, now sitting below the current city centre, go at least back to the first Roman colony in Arles in…

5. Hôtel de Ville

0.15 MILES

Completed in 1676, and still the seat of Arles' government, the handsome Town Hall is also the entrance to the subterranean Roman Cryptoportiques.

6. Museon Arlaten

0.16 MILES

Arles' cultural museum, founded all the way back in 1889 with the intent of documenting regional culture, styles and creators, is closed for renovations…

7. Église St-Trophime

0.17 MILES

Named for Arles' semi-mythical first archbishop, this Romanesque-style church, built over a 5th-century basilica, was a cathedral until the bishopric…

8. Théâtre Antique

0.19 MILES

It's easy to admire the grace and engineering of this theatre – built at the behest of the unofficial first Roman Emperor, Augustus, in the 1st century BC…