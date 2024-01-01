Église Notre Dame de la Major

Complicated restoration projects mean this 12th-century church, dominating Arles from the highest point in the city, can only be admired from outside. Enduring a chequered history, including desacralisation during the Revolution, it's now the unofficial church of the gardians (Camargue cowboys).
