A stunning Pays d'Aix photo opportunity framed by Montagne Ste-Victoire, this 13th-century château is the final resting place of Pablo Picasso. Owned and augmented by a succession of notables, from the Archbishops of Aix to King René and finally the Picassos (who still own it), it's a dramatically sited fastness, partially screened by conifers. Unfortunately, it's not accessible to the public.