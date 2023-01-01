Musée de l’Orangerie

Monet’s extraordinary cycle of eight enormous Decorations des Nymphéas (Water Lilies) occupies two huge oval rooms purpose-built in 1927 on the artist's instructions. The lower level houses more of Monet's impressionist works and many by Sisley, Renoir, Cézanne, Gauguin, Picasso, Matisse and Modigliani, as well as Derain’s Arlequin et Pierrot. The orangery and photography gallery Jeu de Paume are all that remains of the former Palais des Tuileries, which was razed during the Paris Commune in 1871. Audioguides cost €5.

English-language tours lasting 45 minutes (€6) take place at 9.45am on Mondays. There are combination tickets with the Musée d'Orsay (€18).

It's free on the first Sunday of the month.