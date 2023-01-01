A breath of fresh air, this 2.5km-long expressway-turned-riverside-promenade on the Left Bank is a favourite spot in which to run, cycle, skate, climb (there's a climbing wall at pont des Invalides), play board games or take part in a packed program of events. It's also simply a great place to hang out – on the archipelago of floating gardens, or at the burgeoning restaurants and bars (some floating aboard boats and barges).

Together with an equivalent 4.5km pedestrian stretch on the Right Bank, between the Tuileries and Port de l'Arsenal, these fun car-free promenades on both sides of the River Seine form part of the Parc Rives de Seine, created in April 2017.