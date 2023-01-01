Marché International de Rungis

Covering an area bigger than Monaco (234 hectares), Paris' wholesale markets are sectioned into vast halls for meat, cheese, fish, fruit and vegetables, organic fruit and vegetables, plants and cut flowers. Fascinating behind-the-scenes tours of its operations are in English and French. Prices include a three-hour market tour, a 45-minute breakfast and bus transport to and from central Paris. Pick-up is at 4am from place Denfert-Rochereau, 14e, returning around 10am. Wear warm clothes (and comfortable shoes!). No children under 13.

The markets are otherwise off-limits to the public.