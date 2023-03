Inaugurated in 1925, Calais' Hôtel de Ville (city hall) melds Flemish and Renaissance styles, as does its 78m-high, Unesco-listed beffroi (belfry) topped by gilded statues that glint in the sun. A lift zips you to the top of the belfry for 360-degree views. Timber panelling, stained glass and a magnificent garden are highlights of the Hôtel de Ville, as is the Rodin sculpture out front.