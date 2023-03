Historic farm buildings deep in the countryside house one of northern France's best artisan breweries, established in 2003. Sample and buy here, or look for 2 Caps, Blanche de Wissant, Noire de Slack and D Day Blonde in bars throughout the region. Brewmaster Christophe Noyon offers occasional 90-minute tours in French (€4.50; 3pm Fridays July and August). It's situated 1.5km along the D249 from Tardinghen's church.