Dunes de la Slack

Côte d’Opale

Just south of Ambleteuse along the estuary of the tiny Slack River, the area's wind-sculpted sand dunes are covered with – and stabilised by – clumps of marram grass and brambles such as privet and wild rose. The best way to appreciate the undulating landscape is to follow the marked walking paths that criss-cross the area.

View more attractions

